TRAI issues consultation paper on digital transformation through the 5G ecosystem

In a bid to identify policy challenges and propose an effective policy framework for the swift adoption and optimal utilization of new technologies, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper on digital transformation through the 5G ecosystem.

TRAI initiated a suo-motu consultation paper on September 29, due to the recent launch of 5G services in India, with telecom service providers rapidly expanding the network. The government's efforts in infrastructure development and R&D, coupled with TRAI's recommendations, highlight the need for a robust policy framework. Beyond infrastructure, the focus is on developing use cases for widespread 5G adoption, integrating AI, XR, and IoT.

Effective collaboration among TSPs, OEMs, infrastructure providers, and the government is crucial for consumer adoption and market readiness. Key challenges include infrastructure upgrades, fiberisation, and network densification, requiring dedicated R&D, India-specific use cases, enterprise penetration, device affordability, and consumer adoption for successful 5G implementation.