            
  • Home
  • gaming-news
  • trai-launches-pilot-project-for-digital-consent-management-in-partnership-with-rbi-and-banks-70510

TRAI launches pilot project for Digital Consent Management in partnership with RBI and Banks

While TRAI allows consumers to register complaints against unregistered telemarketers even without prior DND registration, verification of consent for commercial communication citing offline consent of consumer remains a formidable challenge.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 7:33 PM
TRAI launches pilot project for Digital Consent Management in partnership with RBI and Banks
Given the sensitivity of banking transactions and cases of financial frauds through spam calls, the banking sector has been prioritized for the first phase of implementation, TRAI said. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has observed that a large number of spam complaints are made by the customers against the business entities from whom the consumers have earlier purchased goods or services. On investigation, such business entities often claim that they possess the consent of the consumer for receiving commercial calls and messages.

Under the regulatory framework defined by the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, an entity can make commercial communications to a consumer irrespective of his/her Do Not Disturb (DND) preferences provided the entity has taken explicit consent from the consumer. However, in many cases, these consents were collected through offline or unverifiable means, making it extremely difficult to ascertain their validity and genuineness. In several instances, consumers report that their mobile numbers have been acquired by the entities for this purpose through misrepresentation, deception, or unauthorized data-sharing practices.

TRAI has undertaken several innovative regulatory measures in recent years to curb such practices. These include allowing consumers to register complaints against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) even without prior DND registration, and initiating large-scale disconnection of telecom resources being misused by the entities for spamming activities. However, verification of consent for commercial communication citing offline consent of consumer, remains a formidable challenge.

To address the issue, the regulations provide for acquiring consent digitally by the entities and registering them in a secure and interoperable digital consent registry maintained by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for easy verification of consents while commercial communication is made to the consumers. However, for successful operation of this consent registration framework, onboarding of entities sending commercial communications is a necessary requirement.

Accordingly, to begin the national roll-out, TRAI has launched a Pilot Project in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) involving select banks and has issued a Direction on June 13, 2025, to all the Telecom Service Providers, mandating them to pilot this framework in collaboration with banks. Given the sensitivity of banking transactions and cases of financial frauds through spam calls, the banking sector has been prioritized for the first phase of implementation.

This Pilot, running under a Regulatory Sandbox framework, will validate the operational, technical, and regulatory aspects of the enhanced Consent Registration Function (CRF) and lay the foundation for sector-wise scaling of the digital consent ecosystem.


Tags
First Published on Jun 16, 2025 7:33 PM

More from Storyboard18

Gaming

Nazara debuts in Metaverse gaming, launches Pokerverse VR

Nazara debuts in Metaverse gaming, launches Pokerverse VR

Gaming

Tamil Nadu govt targets TNPL over surrogate ads by offshore betting platforms, RMG industry applauds

Tamil Nadu govt targets TNPL over surrogate ads by offshore betting platforms, RMG industry applauds

Special Coverage

Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media

Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media

Gaming

NCLT approves Nazara's resolution plan for Smaaash Entertainment for Rs 126 crore

NCLT approves Nazara's resolution plan for Smaaash Entertainment for Rs 126 crore

Gaming

‘Online Satta’ under scanner: PlayerzPot shuts opinion trading in Haryana, Tamil Nadu

‘Online Satta’ under scanner: PlayerzPot shuts opinion trading in Haryana, Tamil Nadu

Advertising

MPL vs ASCI: Defamation notice to ASCI more about optics than legal merit, say experts

MPL vs ASCI: Defamation notice to ASCI more about optics than legal merit, say experts

Gaming

Madras HC upholds Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Law, experts fear domino effect in other states

Madras HC upholds Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Law, experts fear domino effect in other states