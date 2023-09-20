Truecaller unveils new brand identity, upgraded AI features for fraud prevention

Truecaller has announced a corporate rebranding and the launch of a brand new app icon.

The new logo will go live on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The new branding identity is designed by leading global brand consultancy, Interbrand, and it will be rolled out across the globe over the coming weeks.

To see the new app icon and changes, users need to update to app version 13.34 or newer on Android and version 12.58 or newer on iOS.

Speaking to CNBC TV18 exclusively about the changes, Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO, Truecaller, said: “We are excited to unveil our new brand identity and logo. The idea was to make the blue colour that people trust stand out. And as a part of this, we're also rolling out a couple of new features around scam protection as well.”

New anti-fraud feature called Search Context

As part of this refreshed identity, Truecaller users also get a powerful new anti-fraud feature called Search Context, as a part of the Truecaller AI Identity engine. While looking at the search results for any number, Truecaller users will be instantly notiﬁed if the name for the number has been recently changed or is being changed frequently.

The app also classiﬁes this contextual message into three colour categories: blue, for a neutral change; yellow, which could be potentially suspicious if the name has changed more than 3 times in the past 7 days; and, ﬁnally, red, indicating multiple and frequent name changes which are highly indicative of fraudulent and scammer activities.

This message will be shown to all Truecaller users on all search results across Android, iPhone and Truecaller Web. “Scammers used to set up a new account on various platforms to communicate with people and try to lure them into something. We saw that when they create these new accounts, there's no way for people to know whether this is a new user or a new account or someone pretending to be someone,” he explains about adding the new feature.

300 million daily active users

Apart from the new identity, incidentally, this month, Truecaller also crossed a significant milestone with 300 million daily active users. Mamedi attributes the rapid growth of the platform to various factors but he feels Truecaller undergoing a substantial enhancement for the iOS platform also helped.