Turkish brand Trendyol to sell exclusively on Myntra

Trendyol ventured into the Indian market in the second half of 2022 and has been selling on all the three e-commerce platforms since then.

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 2:28 PM
Trendyol, a Turkish brand owned by Alibaba, is going to remove its merchandise from e-commerce companies Reliance owned Ajio, and Nykaa. Trendyol will sell its merchandise exclusively only on Myntra, stated an ET report. The Turkish brand has had a successful run on Myntra and the officials, as stated by a source in ET report, want to be focused on just one platform for expansion.

Three days ago, reports surfaced that the Turkish e-commerce company is looking to open up both its domestic and international markets, to Ukrainian brands thus paving the way for the expansion of its international footprints.


First Published on Feb 9, 2024 12:26 PM

