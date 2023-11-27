TVS to expand electric two-wheeler portfolio in the next year

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company is planning to expand its electric two-wheeler portfolio in the next one year to cater to customers with offerings at various price points. The company currently has two e-scooters in its portfolio. TVS also plans expand its electric vehicle sales infrastructure in the future.

Interestingly, TVS is also developing an electric three-wheeler. Moneycontrol reported that K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said that they plans to launch s series of products in the range of 5 to 25 kilowatts in the next year.

Radhakrishnan also said that they’ve ramped up production of the electric scooter iQube to 25000 units per month and pans to further enhance it going forward. Their new electric scooter TVS X will launch in the next quarter.

"With the product lineup planned from TVS and continuous improvement in infrastructure, we are confident that we will continue to be a strong player in the EV segment," Radhakrishnan told Moneycontrol.

Replying to a query regarding exports, Radhakrishnan said that "in the next two to three-quarters iQube should be available in many markets". He further said: "We want to take it to many markets and at some point of time iQube will also get into Europe. So, there is a very clear strategy, plan and very clear network plan we have put, and we will take our EV in every market.”