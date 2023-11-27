comScore

Quantum Brief

TVS to expand electric two-wheeler portfolio in the next year

Interestingly, TVS is also developing an electric three-wheeler. K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said that they plans to launch s series of products in the range of 5 to 25 kilowatts in the next year.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2023 9:31 AM
TVS to expand electric two-wheeler portfolio in the next year
Radhakrishnan also said that they’ve ramped up production of the electric scooter iQube to 25000 units per month and pans to further enhance it going forward. Their new electric scooter TVS X will launch in the next quarter. (Representative image by SP UltraK via Unsplash)

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company is planning to expand its electric two-wheeler portfolio in the next one year to cater to customers with offerings at various price points. The company currently has two e-scooters in its portfolio. TVS also plans expand its electric vehicle sales infrastructure in the future.

Interestingly, TVS is also developing an electric three-wheeler. Moneycontrol reported that K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said that they plans to launch s series of products in the range of 5 to 25 kilowatts in the next year.

Radhakrishnan also said that they’ve ramped up production of the electric scooter iQube to 25000 units per month and pans to further enhance it going forward. Their new electric scooter TVS X will launch in the next quarter.

"With the product lineup planned from TVS and continuous improvement in infrastructure, we are confident that we will continue to be a strong player in the EV segment," Radhakrishnan told Moneycontrol.

Replying to a query regarding exports, Radhakrishnan said that "in the next two to three-quarters iQube should be available in many markets". He further said: "We want to take it to many markets and at some point of time iQube will also get into Europe. So, there is a very clear strategy, plan and very clear network plan we have put, and we will take our EV in every market.”

TVS is focusing much of its energy on the three wheeler segment because it is one area where they need improvement. Internationally, the company is already doing pretty well in the three-wheeler segment.


Tags
First Published on Nov 27, 2023 9:31 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise