Uber introduces Uber Camper for fans looking for accommodation in Ahmedabad ahead of Ind vs Pak during the World Cup

Uber has a surprise offer for cricket fans gearing up for the cricket battle between India and Pakistan as part of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14.

After the crazy rush to get match tickets for the most anticipated clash is over, the focus has shifted to finding stay options in the host city Ahmedabad as hotels in the city are all sold out. Many cricket lovers have been scrambling to find stay options for the match weekend and are exploring choices ranging from makeshift bread-and-breakfast places at sky-high prices to reportedly booking hospital beds.

Uber’s offering is designed to beat the hotel booking blues while bringing hassle free experience of the match on the cards.

The #UberCamper Contest

To win a stay in Uber Camper - Uber has launched a social media contest from October 4-October 7 where cricket fans have to post their pictures holding a placard with details on how they plan to support Team India. They can tag their squad - up to 3 friends or family members who are also joining them for the India Vs. Pakistan match in Ahmedabad- and tag Uber India. From the entries received, Uber will announce select lucky winners on October 8. Each winner will get an option to reserve their #UberCamper from the Uber app.

The #UberCamper, a stay-on-wheels, will be stationed near the match venue so the fans can focus on the big day at hand.