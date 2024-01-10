comScore

Quantum Brief

Warner Bros Pictures (India) net profit soars to Rs 7.20 crore in FY 2023

Advertising and promotional expenses for the network in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, amounted to Rs 23.80 crore, an increase from Rs 21.12 crore in FY22.

By  Storyboard18Jan 10, 2024 9:47 AM
Warner Bros Pictures (India) net profit soars to Rs 7.20 crore in FY 2023
The company's total revenue recorded a significant growth of 35.49 percent, amounting to Rs 95.86 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, in contrast to Rs 70.75 crore in the previous fiscal year.(Representative Image: Towfiqu barbhuiya via Unsplash)

Warner Bros Pictures (India) reported a net profit of Rs 7.20 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, marking a significant increase from Rs 2.10 crore in the previous year.

During the same period, operational revenue witnessed a growth of 35.01 percent, reaching Rs 89.86 crore compared to Rs 66.56 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

The company's total revenue recorded a significant growth of 35.49 percent, amounting to Rs 95.86 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, in contrast to Rs 70.75 crore in the previous fiscal year.

In FY23, Warner Bros Pictures (India) experienced a 7.71 percent rise in employee benefit expenses, reaching Rs 12.86 crore compared to Rs 11.94 crore in FY22. Total expenses for FY23 increased by 33.53 percent, totaling Rs 90.59 crore, compared to Rs 67.84 crore in the preceding year.

Advertising and promotional expenses for the network in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, amounted to Rs 23.80 crore, an increase from Rs 21.12 crore in FY22.

Notably, revenue from film rentals surged to Rs 88.06 crore in FY23, up from Rs 66.30 crore in FY22, while licensing revenue for the year ending March 31, 2023, was Rs 1.80 crore, showing a decline from Rs 2.55 lakh in the previous year.


Tags
First Published on Jan 10, 2024 9:47 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Vibrant Gujarat: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath credits PM Narendra Modi for boosting the Indian startup ecosystem

Vibrant Gujarat: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath credits PM Narendra Modi for boosting the Indian startup ecosystem

Quantum Brief

Ashneer Grover subtly calls out Ranveer Singh over Lakshadeep post amid ongoing India-Maldives tensions

Ashneer Grover subtly calls out Ranveer Singh over Lakshadeep post amid ongoing India-Maldives tensions

Quantum Brief

Rajasthan assembly to launch its own TV and WhatsApp channels

Rajasthan assembly to launch its own TV and WhatsApp channels

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Merger: Contrary to speculations, talks continue amid leadership dispute

Zee-Sony Merger: Contrary to speculations, talks continue amid leadership dispute

Quantum Brief

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions expands to Singapore; turns global service provider

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions expands to Singapore; turns global service provider

Quantum Brief

Accenture Song to acquire American digital product company Work & Co

Accenture Song to acquire American digital product company Work & Co

Quantum Brief

SEBI greenlights RK Swamy's proposed IPO

SEBI greenlights RK Swamy's proposed IPO