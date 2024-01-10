Warner Bros Pictures (India) net profit soars to Rs 7.20 crore in FY 2023

Warner Bros Pictures (India) reported a net profit of Rs 7.20 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, marking a significant increase from Rs 2.10 crore in the previous year.

During the same period, operational revenue witnessed a growth of 35.01 percent, reaching Rs 89.86 crore compared to Rs 66.56 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

The company's total revenue recorded a significant growth of 35.49 percent, amounting to Rs 95.86 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, in contrast to Rs 70.75 crore in the previous fiscal year.

In FY23, Warner Bros Pictures (India) experienced a 7.71 percent rise in employee benefit expenses, reaching Rs 12.86 crore compared to Rs 11.94 crore in FY22. Total expenses for FY23 increased by 33.53 percent, totaling Rs 90.59 crore, compared to Rs 67.84 crore in the preceding year.

Advertising and promotional expenses for the network in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, amounted to Rs 23.80 crore, an increase from Rs 21.12 crore in FY22.