Which is the foods brand that Edelweiss’s Radhika Gupta hopes will be a Rs. 7500 crore business?

Dil Foods stole the show on a recent episode of Shark Tank India, earning praise for its innovative business model and commitment to sustainable economics. Founder Arpita Aditi's confident pitch and precise responses to the Sharks' questions left a lasting impression, fuelling confidence about the company's future success.

In a critical moment, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund emerged as a key supporter, opting to back Dil Foods. Gupta, well-known for her business skills and successful ventures, was drawn to Arpita's pitch because of its authenticity, ingenuity, and sustainability. Arpita's unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices resonated strongly with Gupta, complementing her values and vision for impactful investments.

Aditi's journey from a biotechnology background to founding Dil Foods, a virtual kitchen that operates a variety of regional brands such as Dil Punjabi and Khichdi Bar, was both unique and refreshing for the sharks. The company's mission to help small restaurateurs sustain their businesses resonated with all the Sharks including Gupta.

During the pitch, Aditi requested Rs. 50 lakh for 0.5 percent equity. The Sharks, led by Gupta, saw immense potential in Dil Foods and offered a substantial Rs 2 crore for 2.67 percent equity. This strategic partnership, thanks to the infusion of capital and expertise from experienced investors, is set to carry Dil Foods to new heights in the fast-growing Indian food industry.

As Dil Foods begins its next chapter, Gupta's support illustrates the importance of aligning values in business. With Radhika Gupta's strategic support, the expectation that Dil Foods will grow into a 7,500 crore business is strengthened, strengthening the company's ability to redefine the Indian food industry with its innovative and sustainable business model.