Who is Orry? Amazon's Alexa has the answer

If you’re still unable to figure out who Orry is or what he does – just ask Alexa! Just say, “Alexa, who is Orry?” or “Alexa, what does Orry do?” to satiate your curiosity about the identity of Orry but in his style!

By  Storyboard18Dec 6, 2023 1:24 PM
In the past, Alexa has fielded several questions from customers about celebrities and trending personalities. (Image sourced via Instagram - @orry1)

Amazon Alexa customers in India are ever curious to know more about trending topics and personalities. Questions about celebrities and public figures often lead them to turn to Alexa for a factual, and sometimes even entertaining, response. Most recently, netizens are curious about Orry, a.k.a Orhan Awatramani, the enigmatic socialite capturing the spotlight alongside Bollywood elites. Alexa adds a dash of entertainment to the intrigue by answering the question, ‘Who is Orry’ - that’s been on everyone’s minds lately.

In the past, Alexa has fielded several questions from customers about celebrities and trending personalities. For example, questions like “Alexa, what is Alia Bhatt’s age?”, “Alexa, what is Anushka Sharma's baby's name?”, “Alexa, tell me about Rashmika Mandanna” and “Alexa, Salman Khan की girlfriend कौन है?” emerged as popular requests.


First Published on Dec 6, 2023 1:24 PM

