Exclusive: Wipro Consumer calls for a creative pitch for flagship brand Santoor

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has called in for a pitch for its flagship brand Santoor, according to industry sources who Storyboard18 spoke to. Wipro is yet to confirm. Santoor brand is the number two soap brand in India with sales of over Rs2,650 crore.

In 1985, Santoor was launched as a soap with ingredients like sandalwood and turmeric. Santoor was relaunched with its classic sandalwood and turmeric soap Santoor Orange and introduced a new campaign which was developed by Fortuity Communications, an event management, advertising and marketing company.

Around the same time, Storyboard18 caught up with Prasanna Rai, vice-president, marketing, of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, where he said, “For the last 30 years, Santoor has been built on the unique positioning of younger-looking skin, and we have been consistent with this. The approach has been to present the Santoor protagonist, whom we call ‘Santoor Mom’, in a way that is relevant to the present contemporary woman of the country, depending upon what her aspirations are.”

He added saying, “When we started off, we presented women as a typical home-bound housewife, and today, we are talking about our new approach to advertising which is ‘Look young and think young.”'

On December 5, 2023, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, expanded its personal wash category with its 15th acquisition with Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield brands from VVF (India) Ltd. The three brands recorded revenue of over ₹210 crore during FY23.