Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, announced its 15th acquisition by acquiring Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield, brands from VVF (India) Limited. This is also the company’s third acquisition within the last twelve months.

The acquisition will be a strategic expansion for Wipro in the personal wash segment. Jo toilet soap is the key brand with a significant play in North, East and West markets. Doy operates in the premium segment with differentiated positioning, and Bacter Shield has an antibacterial range of soap and handwash. These brands together recorded a revenue of over INR 2100 MN during FY23.

Vineet Agrawal, chief executive officer of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, and managing director, Wipro Enterprises expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to onboard the notable personal wash brands of Jo, Doy and Bacter Shield into the Wipro family. With a diverse array of brands and Wipro’s robust distribution network, we are positioned to fortify our market presence and propel growth. These brands complement our existing portfolio and will give us a stronger foothold in the key markets."

"We are pleased to embark on this journey with Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting. The divestment of Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield to Wipro aligns with our focus on optimizing our portfolio and underscores our confidence in Wipro's ability to nurture and elevate these brands. This alliance reflects our commitment to delivering value to consumers and marks a significant step in our strategic business evolution”, commented Rustom Godrej Joshi, chairman and managing director, VVF (India) Limited.