World Cup 2023: PVR INOX in talks with ICC to live screen India matches, finals in theatres

By Vivek Iyer

Cricket fans who can’t make it to the stadiums are likely to be able to enjoy the World Cup 2023 matches on the big screen. Multiplex chain PVR INOX is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to secure live screening rights for the World Cup 2023 matches that begin on October 5, sources told CNBC-TV18 on October 3.

PVR INOX would screen all India matches, knock-out games, semi-finals and finals in theatres, sources said, adding that the firm is likely to announce a partnership with ICC soon. The company aims at getting corporate sponsorships as it has done in the past.

The management is yet to respond to queries sent by CNBC–TV18.

Earlier in a concall in the first quarter of the financial year, PVR INOX managing director Ajay Bijli said, “In process of signing a contract with ICC. Will pick important matches and we will be screening those matches. Specifically, all the India matches.”

At the time of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which was held in Australia, then multiplex chain INOX Leisure had live screened all of India's matches in its cinema halls across the country.

Among OTT platforms, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that screening of World Cup matches will be made available as free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing its platform. The free offering is aimed to reach 540 million smartphone users, the over-the-top streaming service platform said.

Meanwhile, Star Sports has the broadcast as well as digital rights for the ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 after it bagged the rights for all ICC events from 2015 to 2023. This includes exclusive live and highlights rights across all platforms for ICC major events – the ICC Cricket World Cup and its qualifiers, the ICC Women’s World Cup, the ICC World Twenty20 and its qualifiers, the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Elara Capital Senior Vice President - Research Analyst Karan Taurani had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that he believes Disney will be the biggest beneficiary of the World Cup in the TV and digital space.