WWE exclusively moves to Netflix in $5 billion deal

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has signed a $5 billion deal with Netflix, signaling a turning point in the sports entertainment landscape. Beginning in January 2025, WWE's flagship weekly show, Raw, will be available exclusively on Netflix, bringing an end to the company's 31-year broadcast TV legacy worldwide.

TKO, the conglomerate formed by the merger of WWE and UFC, led the historic move, emphasizing that Raw's exclusive streaming on Netflix will change the way fans consume pro wrestling. The initial launch is for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America, with plans to gradually expand to include other countries in the future.

Netflix will become the exclusive streaming platform for all WWE shows and live events outside of the United States, including popular programs like SmackDown WrestleMania, Summer Slam, and Royal Rumble. This means that wrestling fans all over the world will now have exclusive access to the entire collection of WWE's content on the streaming platform.

WWE President Nick Khan expressed confidence in Netflix as the best long-term home for Raw, citing the platform's status as one of the world's largest entertainment brands. Raw, known for its live broadcasts and captivating storylines, has been a wrestling fan's go-to show since its debut in 1993, airing a total of 1,600 episodes.

The deal has a profound impact, as Netflix will now offer WWE's acclaimed documentaries, original series, and upcoming projects worldwide, securing its position as the go-to streaming service for wrestling fans. The move is viewed as a response to changing viewer habits, as online streaming platforms become the primary mode of content consumption.

The announcement highlights the shifting nature of the media and entertainment industries, with streaming services such as Netflix emerging as key players in getting exclusive content deals. As the wait for Raw's exclusive Netflix debut in 2025 begins, wrestling fans are looking forward to the global evolution of their favorite sport.

Despite the massive shift, questions remain about the inclusion of pay-per-view events in Netflix subscriptions. BBC Newsbeat has requested clarification on whether major events such as WrestleMania would be included in the standard Netflix package, but no official response has yet been provided.