X CEO Linda Yaccarino shares insights on Twitter’s transition, working with Elon Musk

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of X (formerly known as Twitter), shed light on her role in guiding the company's transition under the leadership of Elon Musk. In an interview with CNBC's Squawk on the Street, Yaccarino, known for her extensive experience in the industry, detailed the distinct responsibilities she and Musk have undertaken as they steer X towards a future of innovation and growth.

Elon Musk's announcement of Yaccarino's arrival at the company was accompanied by a clear directive: to aid in the transition of Twitter to its new incarnation, X. Yaccarino emphasised the precision of this purpose, which serves as the bedrock for their respective roles.

“Elon focuses on product design. He leads a team of extraordinary engineers and focuses on new technology. So, think about it is Elon is working on accelerating the rebrand and working on the future,” she says.

In contrast, Yaccarino oversees the broader spectrum of X's operations. From managing partnerships, legal affairs, sales, and finance, she ensures that the company's internal machinery runs seamlessly.

“I have autonomy in doing that,” she adds.

Despite their distinct spheres of influence, Yaccarino highlights the unity that underscores their collaboration. Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, while operating within well-defined lanes, are united by a shared belief in X's overarching mission. This mission, as Yaccarino articulated, centers on the foundational core value of free expression.

“It's been eight incredibly supportive weeks and I know a lot of people asked me that question. They're incredibly curious. But our rules are very clear. And the way Elon and I talked about it before I started, was that while our lanes are really clear and defined, we are brought together by the belief in what we're trying to achieve. So when I was talking on spaces that started which was our joint belief in free expression,” she explains.

Drawing an analogy, Yaccarino described their collaboration as akin to a relay race. Musk, the architect of technological frontiers, dreams of what lies ahead and passes the baton of innovation to Yaccarino. Her role then transforms these dreams into tangible market strategies, ensuring that X's vision translates into real-world impact.

In May, Elon Musk announced the appointment of Yaccarino, the former advertising head of NBCUniversal, as new CEO with a mandate of building a new version of Twitter.