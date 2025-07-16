Labubu Doll sparks bizarre rumours, netizens link it to The Simpsons' infamous Pazuzu episode

The Labubu Doll - a mischievous-looking collectible designed by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung - has recently gone from niche toy to viral pop culture obsession, thanks to rising prices, celebrity endorsements, and a devoted Gen Z fanbase.

But now, the toy has taken an unsettling turn into internet infamy, as conspiracy theories claim the Labubu is not just cute, but cursed.

Originally created through a collaboration with Chinese toy giant Pop Mart, Labubu is based on Lung's book series The Monsters, which follows a clan of elf-life female creatures with grinning faces and exaggerated figures.

According to a report by the Unilad, what began as a $10 collectible has evolved into a status symbol, with some dolls now reselling for thousands of dollars.

But not everyone is enchanted. A growing number of TikTok and Reddit users are calling Labubu dolls "demonic" and "possessed," claiming they emit dark energy. One user even filmed themselves burning their doll, saying it "almost ruined" their life. The eerie aesthetic of the toys - wide-eyed, grinning, and uncanny - has only amplified the sense of unease.

Adding to the digital folklore is a resurfaced clip from The Simpsons' 2017 Treehouse of Horror episode, which features a possessed statue of the demon Pazuzu. In the episode, Homer mistakenly orders a pizza but receives the statue instead, leading to baby Maggie's possession. When Labubu doesn't resemble Pazuzu, a demon from ancient Mesopotamian mythology known for his canine face and wings, are drawing thematic connections between the two.

"Labubu = Pazuzu. Do not invite demons into your home," one user warned on X. Another pointed out the uncanny "possessed" energy both figures seem to radiate, despite no direct resemblance.

According to reports, the theory gained momentum after a viral AI-generated image compared Labubu to Pazuzu, prompting further conspiracy theories and even warnings from spiritual influencers urging fans to steer clear of the doll.

Snopes, the fact-checking website, has since attempted to cool the panic.