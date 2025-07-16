DB Corp's ad revenue declines by 7% to Rs 397.8 crore in Q1 FY26, profit plunges by 31.4%

ADVERTISEMENT
D B Corp Ltd., also known as the Dainik Bhaskar Group, on Wednesday announced the Quarter 1 result for the fiscal year 2026. The newspaper company reported a decline of 31.4 percent in its net profit to Rs 80.8 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 118 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Notably, the company's advertising revenue witnessed a 7 percent drop to Rs 397.8 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.
However, the like-for-like Ad revenue increased at a single-digit rate. "This performance highlights the robustness of our franchise, ongoing advertiser trust, and stable consumer demand," DB Corp mentioned.
The company added that it delivered advertisement revenue CAGR growth of 13% in the last three years from Rs 1182.7 crore in FY2022 to Rs 1690 crore in FY25.
The company's revenue declined by 5.2 percent to Rs 559 crore during the April to June quarter in FY26 as against Rs 590 crore in Q1 FY25. While the Ebidta dropped by 32.8 percent to Rs 111 crore during Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 164 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY2026. According to the stock exchange filing, the record date for determining eligibility for the dividend in July 23, 2025 and the payment will be made on or before 14 August 2025.
Further, DB Corp mentioned that its Print Business EBITDA margins expanded by 800 basis points QoQ to 31%, with EBITDA rising to Rs 164.7 crore in Q1 FY26.
Newsprint prices continued to remain soft in Q1FY26, with average cost declining to Rs 47,100 per metric tonne, compared to Rs 47,400 per metric tonne in Q4 FY25, a QoQ reduction of 1%. The circulation revenue surged to Rs 120 crore in Q1 FY26.