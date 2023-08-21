YoungGuns: India is going through a phase of creative confidence, says Diageo’s Amitabh Pande

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group, is a celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony this week. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

Amitabh Pande, chief consumer strategy, planning and digital officer, Diageo says, “We are going through an era of creativity explosion in the world especially in India. In India, we are going through a phase of creative confidence which traditionally we did not have. India is just buzzling with energy in the content we are consuming through Netflix and Amazon. Bollywood is also back with a bang. South India is delivering blockbuster after blockbuster. After a bit of a hiatus, the last couple of years, we are going through a creative upsurge.”

Pande highlights the tech revolution that we are witnessing, most notably fore-fronted by things like AI. “We are seeing these two kind of powerful revolutions happening in the most exciting country of the world and in that context YoungGuns is a great platform which is bringing both creative and tech revolution together and anchoring it on the people who are making it happen and celebrating them on a platform,” he says.