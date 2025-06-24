            
P&G Hygiene and Health Care names Gaurav Bhartia as its CFO

Gaurav Bhartia succeeds Mrinalini Srinivasan, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2025 12:21 PM
Gaurav Bhartia currently leads sales finance for P&G India. He has a diverse experience spanning over a decade with P&G, across multiple categories and markets.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has appointed Gaurav Bhartia as the chief financial officer, effective July 1, 2025. Bhartia succeeds Mrinalini Srinivasan, who tendered her resignation in order to pursue other interests outside the company.

Bhartia currently leads sales finance for P&G India. He has a diverse experience spanning over a decade with P&G, across multiple categories and markets.

In his past assignments, Bhartia has had significant contribution towards driving business growth and improving structural margins & profitability, while navigating macro-economic uncertainties.

After his internship with P&G, Bhartia joined P&G full time in 2014 as a graduate from IIM Bangalore. He holds a B. Tech. degree from National Institute of Technology, Trichy.

Srinivasan began her career at P&G in 2007, and over a period has held various roles in different capacities.

Advent International-backed essential wear company Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., appointed L.V. Vaidyanathan, former CEO and MD of P&G India, as Executive Chairman in July 2024. The company also announced the retirement of Sunil Sethi from his role as Executive Chairman, effective July 31, 2024.

L.V. Vaidyanathan, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, began his career with P&G. With over 25 years of experience across multiple markets, including India, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. He has served as CEO & MD for P&G in Indonesia and subsequently in India. He has led both these businesses to industry leading growth and value creation.


First Published on Jun 24, 2025 12:21 PM

