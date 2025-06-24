            
Mark Zuckerberg offers Rs 860 crore pay packages to lure top AI talent

Zuckerberg has reached out directly to hundreds of researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs in the AI field over the past few months, hoping to make Meta a frontrunner in the race for artificial general intelligence (AGI).

By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2025 3:11 PM
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is personally leading an aggressive push to hire top artificial intelligence experts, offering compensation packages as high as $100 million (₹860 crore) to attract elite talent to his newly formed Superintelligence Lab, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The tech giant is reportedly investing billions into this effort, including $14 billion for a stake in Scale AI, whose CEO Alexandr Wang is now leading Meta’s Superintelligence division. At just 28, Wang is among the most expensive hires in tech history.

Zuckerberg has also tried to acquire AI startups such as Perplexity, and has contacted major players from OpenAI and Google DeepMind, including OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claims none of his best talent has accepted Meta’s offers so far.

In some cases, Zuckerberg’s personal emails were mistaken for scams, with recipients ignoring what they thought were fake messages. For those who engage, he reportedly hosts them at his homes and remains involved in the hiring process, down to office layouts.

Despite skepticism around his vague vision of “superintelligence,” Zuckerberg remains convinced that hands-on recruitment is where he can make the most impact in Meta’s AI ambitions.


Tags
First Published on Jun 24, 2025 3:11 PM

