Zomato's clever marketing stunt takes Mumbai metro by storm

In a city where time is of the essence, Zomato recently pulled off a promotional coup in Mumbai's bustling metro system. Utilizing the city's commuters' fast-paced lifestyle, the company jokingly changed station announcements, transforming the familiar "Agla station Ghatkopar" into the witty "Agla station (Chaat)kopar." However, this was more than just a linguistic switch; it was a well-thought-out strategy.

The altered announcement triggered hungry passengers offering a tempting 60 percent discount to those who noticed the culinary twist. The strategy cleverly captured the attention of the city's residents, who are known for being mindful during metro rides, focusing closely on station announcements and passing scenery. Mumbai's status as a key market for Zomato contributed to the campaign's strategic brilliance, recognizing the city's love of food and its sizable user base.

Zomato's Head of Marketing, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, revealed that the stunt was specifically designed for Mumbai, which is one of the brand's top users. The city's openness to such new marketing strategies contrasts with the potential success of similar stunts in Tier II or III regions, where increasing user engagement might require a different approach.

Zomato's 2023 trends shed light on Mumbai's food enthusiasm, with a resident named Hanees placing an impressive 3,580 orders in the last year alone. According to Zomato's website on food-ordering data, Maharashtra ranks second only to Delhi in terms of 'chaat' demand.

This marketing success is not a surprise for Zomato, which is known for its creative and self-aware campaigns. The company has consistently dominated the moment marketing game, establishing a strong presence on social media with countless memes, television and online ads, witty billboards, and timely push notifications. The most iconic are ‘Doodh mangoge, Doodh denge. Kheer mangoge, kheer denge’, ‘mere Karan Arjun khaayenge’, ‘Computer Ji! Kitchen pe taala lagaya jaaye’, etc

Despite a competitive market, Zomato's marketing strategies remain unparalleled. The company's FY23 annual report reveals a substantial investment in advertising and sales promotion, reaching Rs. 1,227.40 crore. Zomato's unique approach extends to its in-house creative teams, which have taken over the creation of advertising and content, moving away from relying on external agencies. Movie integrations have also become a key part of Zomato's marketing strategy, with active involvement in films such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Jawan.