Zomato's Deepinder Goyal joins Shark Tank India; Full list of Sharks

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, is the newest judge of Shark Tank India 3. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal expressed that any type of growth carries a sense of discomfort and added that he looked forward to giving his opinion on "something crazy" that he would witness during his time as a judge.

"All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy. This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of Zomato," Goyal wrote.

Apart from Goyal, Shark Tank boasts of other stellar judges. Take a look at the list of the other former, current and new Sharks.

Ashneer Grover - The former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover doesn't shy away from controversy. The recent one is the defamation case filed against him over his remarks on Indore's top rank in the Centre's cleanliness survey. Grover said, “Sorry. Not Sorry!" in a Twitter post and further said that "The businessman also said that he doesn't care about an FIR registered against him. “Not Sorry to any politician. Ever. No one. Any party. FIR kar lo. Case kar lo. Koi farak nahi padta."

Aman Gupta - CEO and co-founder of BoAT Company, Aman Gupta was recently in the news when BoAT decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubneet Singh's upcoming India concert. The decision has been taken in light of the singer's alleged support for Khalistan.

Ritesh Agarwal - The youngest and new Shark Tank judge, Oyo's cofounder Ritesh Agarwal was featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Asia. He gave his side of the story to business publication The Ken which has often asked Oyo "harsh" questions.. During the interview, he shared, "The problem, as I saw it, was not that there weren’t enough hotels in India. The problem was that for budget travellers, the hotel experience was often broken."

Vineeta Singh - Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, is a marathon runner. Singh applies running principles to her career. Singh believes in not giving up the mid-way, varying the pace of the run, and having a fixed focus on the end goal. The IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus is fmaous for rejecting an offer of Rs 1 crore soon after graduating from management school back in 2007.

Peyush Bansal - The co-founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal is known for being one of the few new-generation business founders and CEOs who have appeared in their own brands' commercials as themselves. In a short series of ad films, Bansal, who is also chief executive and people officer at Lenskart, features with Bollywood producer and fashion icon Karan Johar.

Namita Thapar - Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, took over the hot seat on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. During a conversation with the host Amitabh Bachchan, she revealed that "I am such a big fan of yours that I got married to a man who is your fan as well, and I even named my sons Jay and Veeru.” Jai and Veeru are characters played by Bachchan and Dharmendra in Sholay.

Anupam Mittal - Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has been in the news for joining a long list of entrepreneurs who criticised the government for declaring a 28 percent tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers. "Latest lessons -- stop gaming, start building rockets, move money from crypto to tomatoes," he tweeted.