Dr. L. Murugan set to take the stage at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

As India prepares to chart its next chapter in the global digital entertainment revolution, the Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) will welcome Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting; and Parliamentary Affairs, as a key government voice helping shape the country's media and content landscape.

The summit, to be held on June 27, 2025, at The Leela Palace in New Delhi, arrives at a pivotal moment when the nation's digital economy and creative sectors are poised for transformative growth.

Dr. L. Murugan

Dr. Loganathan Murugan brings with him a unique blend of legal expertise, grassroots political experience, and a deep understanding of public communication in the digital area.

A Rajya Sabha MP representing Madhya Pradesh, he has served in various capacities, most notably as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting; and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying from 2021 to 2024.

His current portfolio reinforces his critical role in overseeing the evolving intersection of media, governance, and public discourse.

Born on May 29, 1977, in Konur, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Murugan hails from the Arunthathiyar community and made history as the first person from the community to head the BJP Tamil Nadu unit.

His legal acumen - shaped by a law degree from Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law College and a doctorate from the University of Madras - has been central to his public life. Before entering politics full-time, he practiced law for over 15 years and served as Standing Counsel to the Government of India at the Madras High Court.

Early in his career, he was inspired by the Hindutva movement and joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1997.

He held leadership positions in both organizations, including as National General Secretary of the Scheduled Caste Morcha, reflecting his longstanding commitment to community empowerment and social justice.

Digital Entertainment Summit

As home to the largest digital population in the world, India can lead the global agenda on a fast-growing and influential industry, with the power to generate billions in revenue while engaging millions across the world. The Digital Entertainment Summit will help surface the stories and the winning strategies that will unlock the next level of exponential growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong vision for developing the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has significantly boosted the gaming industry. The central government has opened numerous opportunities, accelerating the industry's growth.

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit will focus on the online gaming industry and the policies aimed at supporting the gaming ecosystem. With Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, many gaming companies are leveraging smart technology to enhance the gaming experience. Discussions will center on monetizing gaming apps and expanding revenue models, which are key to driving industry growth. The industry has long advocated for favorable conditions to operate within the country.