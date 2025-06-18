Dr. M.C. Sarangan to join Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

As India cements its position as a global digital powerhouse, conversations around entertainment, regulation, and online safety are more relevant than ever. The upcoming Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES), taking place on June 27, 2025, at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, promises to be a landmark event in shaping the future of the country's digital and creative economy.

Among the notable participants this year is Dr. M.C. Sarangan, retired IPS officer, is a member of Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) and a leading authority on cyber law and online gaming regulation.

Dr. M.C. Sarangan, a recipient of the prestigious President's Police Medal for distinguished and meritorious service, has seamlessly transitioned from law enforcement to policymaking in the digital realm.

He currently serves as the member of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA), where he plays a key role in framing guidelines and preventive measures around online gaming addiction, especially among students and young users.

With academic credentials including a B.Com., MBA, PGDIT, and a Ph.D., Dr. Sarangan combines on-ground policing experience with a deep understanding of cybercrime and digital behavior.

His previous post as Additional Commissioner of Police, Law & Order (North), Greater Chennai Police saw him spearheading several high-stakes operations and public safety initiatives.

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit, backed by Network18 Group with flagship coverage from CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Moneycontrol, and Forbes India, builds on the momentum from the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), continuing to chart India's course in the global entertainment landscape.

As home to the largest digital population in the world, India can lead the global agenda on a fast-growing and influential industry, with the power to generate billions in revenue while engaging millions across the world. The Digital Entertainment Summit will help surface the stories and the winning strategies that will unlock the next level of exponential growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong vision for developing the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has significantly boosted the gaming industry. The central government has opened numerous opportunities, accelerating the industry's growth.

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit will focus on the online gaming industry and the policies aimed at supporting the gaming ecosystem. With Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, many gaming companies are leveraging smart technology to enhance the gaming experience. Discussions will center on monetizing gaming apps and expanding revenue models, which are key to driving industry growth. The industry has long advocated for favorable conditions to operate within the country.

