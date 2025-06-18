MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu to speak at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit

With India rapidly emerging as a global powerhouse in digital media and entertainment, leaders across politics, business, and technology are coming together to shape its next chapter.

At the forefront of this conversation is Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Lok Sabha MP of Andhra Pradesh, who will be one of the key voices at the upcoming Digital Entertainment Summit by Storyboard18, to be held on June 27, 2025, at The Leela Palace in New Delhi.

Backed by the Network18 Group with flagship media platforms such as CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Moneycontrol and Forbes India, DES 2025 comes at a time when India is recalibrating its position in the global entertainment economy. The summit builds on momentum from policy-backed initiatives like the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), and brings together stakeholders from across content, commerce, and culture.

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, born in 1983, is a second-time MP known for his sharp focus on education, innovation, and development. An alumnus of La Trobe University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he studied media, Devarayalu brings academic and international perspective to the evolving digital ecosystem.

He began his parliamentary journey in 2019 with the YSR Congress Party and later made a strategic shift, winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His new political role positions him as a key advocate for regional and national digital growth.

Outside Parliament, Devarayalu serves as the Vice Chairman of the Vignan Group of Institutions, a Guntur-based educational powerhouse with a student base of over 45,000 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The institution’s legacy of transforming rural lives through education, particularly producing first-generation graduates from agricultural backgrounds, stands as a testament to his long-term vision for societal upliftment through access and learning.

Digital Entertainment Summit

As home to the largest digital population in the world, India can lead the global agenda on a fast-growing and influential industry, with the power to generate billions in revenue while engaging millions across the world. The Digital Entertainment Summit will help surface the stories and the winning strategies that will unlock the next level of exponential growth. Take India's gaming market, which has experienced exponential growth despite facing various challenges. The industry saw a 23% year-over-year (YoY) revenue increase, reaching $3.8 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24). Real-money gaming (RMG) remains the primary revenue driver for the industry, contributing $2.4 billion to the overall revenue pool. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong vision for developing the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has significantly boosted the gaming industry. The central government has opened numerous opportunities, accelerating the industry's growth.

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit will focus on the online gaming industry and the policies aimed at supporting the gaming ecosystem. With Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, many gaming companies are leveraging smart technology to enhance the gaming experience. Discussions will center on monetizing gaming apps and expanding revenue models, which are key to driving industry growth. The industry has long advocated for favorable conditions to operate within the country.

