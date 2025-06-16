            
Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India Head | Amitabh Kant steps down as India's G20 Sherpa | Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus passes away

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 7:06 PM
Srinivas began his career in 1996 with Reebok, where he cut his teeth in product management, regional sales, and marketing.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Meta names Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for India

The leadership change follows the recent announcement of Sandhya Devanathan taking on an expanded role of leading both India and South East Asia

Amitabh Kant steps down as India’s G20 Sherpa, embarks on new chapter to back startups, free enterprise

In 45 years of public service, the former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa shifted focus to supporting India’s transformation through entrepreneurship, innovation, and policy advocacy. Kant has been a key figure in promoting 'Incredible India', 'Make in India' campaigns, among many others.

Air India’s Tragic Setback: Tata-led airline brand under scanner

As the national carrier mourns a devastating tragedy amid a turnaround under Tata Group, brand experts say rebuilding trust will take more than optics — starting with honesty, empathy, and transparent action.

Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus Leonard Lauder passes away at 92

Leonard Lauder had joined the company in 1958 and played a significant role in the transformation of the business.

Tata Starbucks clarifies: No official brand ambassador in India

After viral posts wrongly linked Dolly Chaiwala with the coffee chain, Tata Starbucks issued a clarification stating it has no formal brand ambassadors, past or present, in India.

First Published on Jun 16, 2025 7:04 PM

