Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India Head | Amitabh Kant steps down as India's G20 Sherpa | Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus passes away

Meta names Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for India
The leadership change follows the recent announcement of Sandhya Devanathan taking on an expanded role of leading both India and South East Asia
Amitabh Kant steps down as India’s G20 Sherpa, embarks on new chapter to back startups, free enterprise
In 45 years of public service, the former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa shifted focus to supporting India’s transformation through entrepreneurship, innovation, and policy advocacy. Kant has been a key figure in promoting 'Incredible India', 'Make in India' campaigns, among many others.
Air India’s Tragic Setback: Tata-led airline brand under scanner
As the national carrier mourns a devastating tragedy amid a turnaround under Tata Group, brand experts say rebuilding trust will take more than optics — starting with honesty, empathy, and transparent action.
Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus Leonard Lauder passes away at 92
Leonard Lauder had joined the company in 1958 and played a significant role in the transformation of the business.
Tata Starbucks clarifies: No official brand ambassador in India
After viral posts wrongly linked Dolly Chaiwala with the coffee chain, Tata Starbucks issued a clarification stating it has no formal brand ambassadors, past or present, in India.
