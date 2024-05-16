MIB's Sanjay Jaju at Bharat Pavilion in Cannes: "Using the power of Cinema to enhance the country's soft touch"

In a year that spells magic for Bharat at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, with numerous official selections across sections, The Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated on May 15 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Hosted each year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, Bharat's participation is spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation as the nodal agency and FICCI as the industry partner. The pavilion marks India’s continued commitment to showcasing its rich cinematic heritage and fostering international collaborations with the global film fraternity.

The grand inauguration ceremony, was led by Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju along with Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France.

The inauguration was also witnessed by esteemed dignitaries, renowned filmmakers, and industry leaders coming together to celebrate the essence of Indian cinema. Guests present included Tholoana Rose Ncheke, Chairperson, National Film and Video Foundation, South Africa; Christian Jeune, Director of Films Department, Deputy General Delegate, Cannes Film Festival; and Filmmaker Richie Mehta among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Jaju said “Heartening to have more Indian projects in the Cannes official selection this year, one each in the competition and in uncertain regard and let me also confess that both these projects have been the beneficiaries of the support from the government in terms of the incentive as well as the official core productions.”

“The Bharat Pavilion here would serve as a hub for networking, collaboration, promotion of Indian Cinema on the global stage. We would like to foster a greater collaboration between the Indian audio visual industry and international counterparts, thereby enhancing the visibility and accessibility of Indian Cinema worldwide and serve the national goal of using the power of Cinema to enhance the country's soft touch.” Added the Secretary.

“India is gaining attention worldwide, both geopolitically and economically, due to its philosophical contributions, thoughts, and ideas. Its role in a multipolar world of great uncertainty is significant as we transition from the existing international order into a new one. All these aspects are interconnected, making it increasingly important for us to have a greater presence abroad, particularly in cinema” Said H.E. Jawed Ashraf.

Many states like Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra among others are present representing India at Cannes Film Market this year, to pitch their locales for international film shoots and to promote state incentives for filming to producers and production houses. Three films which have been shot in India through partnerships through India's Film Facilitation Office (FFO) of India have been shortlisted in various sections at this year's festival.

Notably, this is the first time ever that the UT of J&K is participating in the Cannes Film Market and reaching out to global film production companies to shoot in what is popularly known as 'Heaven on Earth.' The film incentive policy of J&K is less than a year old and on the very first day the response received through buisness meetings with several stakeholders has been more than encouraging, the officials at the J&K booth said.