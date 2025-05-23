Comscore deepens Google partnership | Suniel Shetty asks to support emotional stories | KFC, Pizza Hut operator narrows losses in Q4

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
Comscore deepens Google partnership to boost YouTube visibility; eyes OEM deals to sharpen CTV metrics in India
At Goafest 2025, Comscore EVP Alejandro Fosk revealed the company’s bold strategy to unify digital, CTV, and social measurement in India’s fast-growing and complex media market.
“Support stories that stir emotion, not just sell” says Suniel Shetty to advertisers at Goafest
Calling on advertisers to back emotionally grounded Indian content, he made a pitch for Hunter, his action-thriller series on MX Player.
KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International narrows losses to Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY25
Overall, in fiscal 2025, Devyani International's losses lowered to Rs 6.9 crore compared to Rs 9.6 crore in FY24
Mysore Sandal Soap Row: KSDL’s celebrity endorsement sparks cultural identity debate
The core of their concern lies not just in the Rs 6.2 crore endorsement deal but in the symbolic significance of selecting a non-Kannada-speaking celebrity to represent a legacy brand born in Karnataka during the reign of Krishna Raja Wodeyar IV.
MrBeast's hits $1 billion net worth, becomes world's youngest billionaire under 30
MrBeast shot to fame in 2017 with a bizarrely compelling video where he counted to 100,000 - a task that took him 44 hours and earned over 21 million views.
