Comscore deepens Google partnership | Suniel Shetty asks to support emotional stories | KFC, Pizza Hut operator narrows losses in Q4

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18May 23, 2025 5:42 PM
Comscore’s primary clientele in India comprises media publishers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies—representing both the buy-side and the sell-side of the ecosystem.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Comscore deepens Google partnership to boost YouTube visibility; eyes OEM deals to sharpen CTV metrics in India

At Goafest 2025, Comscore EVP Alejandro Fosk revealed the company’s bold strategy to unify digital, CTV, and social measurement in India’s fast-growing and complex media market.

“Support stories that stir emotion, not just sell” says Suniel Shetty to advertisers at Goafest

Calling on advertisers to back emotionally grounded Indian content, he made a pitch for Hunter, his action-thriller series on MX Player.

KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International narrows losses to Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY25

Overall, in fiscal 2025, Devyani International's losses lowered to Rs 6.9 crore compared to Rs 9.6 crore in FY24

Mysore Sandal Soap Row: KSDL’s celebrity endorsement sparks cultural identity debate

The core of their concern lies not just in the Rs 6.2 crore endorsement deal but in the symbolic significance of selecting a non-Kannada-speaking celebrity to represent a legacy brand born in Karnataka during the reign of Krishna Raja Wodeyar IV.

MrBeast's hits $1 billion net worth, becomes world's youngest billionaire under 30

MrBeast shot to fame in 2017 with a bizarrely compelling video where he counted to 100,000 - a task that took him 44 hours and earned over 21 million views.

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem here and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.


