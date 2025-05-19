India’s apps fail Inclusion test| Regional OTT’s big break | Rs 700 crore IPTV racket busted

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
The Accessibility Gap: Why the biggest apps still exclude millions
Despite laws and advocacy, many digital platforms remain out of reach for people with disabilities. Now, a growing coalition is demanding change.
From Margins to Mainstream: India’s OTT boom turns regional to capture Bharat’s diverse viewers
Global giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, along with homegrown platforms such as ZEE5, OTTplay, Shemaroo, and JOJO, are doubling down on regional content, with AI-driven personalization, bundled subscriptions, and hyperlocal storytelling reshaping audience engagement across India's linguistic spectrum.
Gujarat police, Star India bust ₹700 crore IPTV racket streaming Pakistani channels
IPTV service “BOS” allegedly reached 5 million subscribers, siphoning premium TV—including Pakistani news and soap operas—before cyber-crime investigators traced the streams and arrested its Jalandhar-based operator.
Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices
Fake shows pushing controlled substances like Adderall and Xanax slipped through Spotify’s moderation, exposing major gaps in content oversight.
Delhi HC cracks down on unauthorized use of Andaz Apna Apna IP
A list of over 70 infringing URLs was provided to the Court, detailing the sale of products like mugs, T-shirts, posters, and notebooks.