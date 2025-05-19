            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • indias-apps-fail-inclusion-test-regional-otts-big-break-rs-700-crore-iptv-racket-busted-66375

India’s apps fail Inclusion test| Regional OTT’s big break | Rs 700 crore IPTV racket busted

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18May 19, 2025 4:32 PM
India’s apps fail Inclusion test| Regional OTT’s big break | Rs 700 crore IPTV racket busted
Accessibility advocates say the problem lies not in the lack of standards, but in the lack of will. (Image source: Getty)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

The Accessibility Gap: Why the biggest apps still exclude millions

Despite laws and advocacy, many digital platforms remain out of reach for people with disabilities. Now, a growing coalition is demanding change.

From Margins to Mainstream: India’s OTT boom turns regional to capture Bharat’s diverse viewers

Global giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, along with homegrown platforms such as ZEE5, OTTplay, Shemaroo, and JOJO, are doubling down on regional content, with AI-driven personalization, bundled subscriptions, and hyperlocal storytelling reshaping audience engagement across India's linguistic spectrum.

Gujarat police, Star India bust ₹700 crore IPTV racket streaming Pakistani channels

IPTV service “BOS” allegedly reached 5 million subscribers, siphoning premium TV—including Pakistani news and soap operas—before cyber-crime investigators traced the streams and arrested its Jalandhar-based operator.

Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices

Fake shows pushing controlled substances like Adderall and Xanax slipped through Spotify’s moderation, exposing major gaps in content oversight.

Delhi HC cracks down on unauthorized use of Andaz Apna Apna IP

A list of over 70 infringing URLs was provided to the Court, detailing the sale of products like mugs, T-shirts, posters, and notebooks.


Tags
First Published on May 19, 2025 4:32 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

The Accessibility Gap: Why the biggest apps still exclude millions

The Accessibility Gap: Why the biggest apps still exclude millions

Special Coverage

Emami, Eureka Forbes boosts ad spends | Relaxo cuts adex | Digital ads drive future of auto brands

Emami, Eureka Forbes boosts ad spends | Relaxo cuts adex | Digital ads drive future of auto brands

Special Coverage

Indian film bodies boycott Turkey | AI vs Agencies | Blue collar growth

Indian film bodies boycott Turkey | AI vs Agencies | Blue collar growth

Special Coverage

MIB advisory impact on streamers | Gameskraft's Pocket52 to cease ops | #BoycottTurkey trends

MIB advisory impact on streamers | Gameskraft's Pocket52 to cease ops | #BoycottTurkey trends

Special Coverage

Despite government advisory, Pakistani content remains accessible on Spotify

Despite government advisory, Pakistani content remains accessible on Spotify

Special Coverage

DGMO on Virat Kohli | Shashi Sinha on new leadership structure | Big tech's misinformation challenges

DGMO on Virat Kohli | Shashi Sinha on new leadership structure | Big tech's misinformation challenges

How it Works

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire