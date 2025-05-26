            
RMG firms face MeitY blockade | Vidya Balan on financial advice | TradeX shuts down ops

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18May 26, 2025 5:31 PM
The regulatory framework enforced by TNOGA includes stringent user verification and player protection measures.

Tamil Nadu issues fresh notices; Real money gaming companies face MeitY blockade

TNOGA chairperson M D Nasimuddin had confirmed that while some leading platforms have begun aligning with state regulations, others continue to operate in defiance.

Opinion trading platform TradeX shuts down Real-Money Gaming operations

The move follows legal actions taken by the Chhattisgarh government, which blocked TradeX along with other platforms like SportsBaazi and Probo under the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act, 2022, classifying them as online gambling services.

Walmart calling people in office to tell them they're fired: Bengaluru techie's viral post describes emotional impact

Around 1,500 roles, mainly from Walmart’s global tech and ad teams, have been axed. A Bengaluru-based employee’s emotional LinkedIn post highlights the psychological fallout for those who remain.

Vidya Balan reveals what she splurged on after her first film

In a blend of Bollywood star power and personal finance, Federal Bank named actress Vidya Balan as its first-ever brand ambassador, launching the partnership with a campaign titled “Savings ki Vidya.” The initiative seeks to marry cinematic familiarity with financial literacy, positioning Balan as a relatable guide offering practical insights.

From memes to mayhem! Social media flooded as mumbai streets disappear under water

In just one hour, heavy rains between 6 am and 7 am inundated key areas such as Nariman Point recorded 40 mm, Grant Road 36 mm, Colaba 31 mm and Byculla 21 mm.

First Published on May 26, 2025 5:31 PM

