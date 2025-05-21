            
MeitY tackles spam surge on OTT messaging apps | Brand Makers on AdEx | Cable TV industry to meet MIB

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 5:11 PM
MeitY recently gave this assurance during the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCOR) meeting in April, following mounting concerns from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and telecom operators over the unregulated misuse of communication apps for spam and fraud.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

MeitY gears up to tackle spam surge on OTT messaging apps; stakeholder consultations likely soon

As scammers exploit WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet, regulators and telcos push for accountability.

Cable TV industry to meet MIB, will push for Broadcasting Services Bill

The cable TV industry is also seeking implementation of TRAI's Framework for Service Authorisations for Provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

AdEx surge: Blue Star, Voltas, and others boost ad budgets

Industry experts are bullish on India's air conditioning market, citing rising disposable incomes and climate-driven demand.

Radio City's Q4 FY25 results: Losses mount to Rs 38 crore amid revenue decline

In the March quarter in fiscal 2024, Radio City had clocked a profit of Rs 3.6 crore and in FY24 Rs 6.84 crore.

United Spirits ad expenses surged by 7% to Rs 1,130 crore in FY2025; Q4 profit up by 74.6%

In full fiscal 2025, United Spirits' profit jumped by 12.4% to Rs 1,582 crore in fiscal 2025 while the EBITDA increased to 12.1% to Rs 2,243 crore

First Published on May 21, 2025 5:11 PM

