ACI unified for ad bodies | Partha Sinha quits BCCL | Brands on influencer marketing

EXCLUSIVE: ACI to serve as unified front for India’s advertising giants The Advertising Council of India will streamline industry advocacy, governance, and talent development. In a landmark move aimed at unifying the voice of the Indian marketing and communication industry, major advertising bodies in the country are coming together under a single umbrella organization — the Advertising Council of India (ACI).

Partha Sinha moves on from BCCL; joins MNC as business advisor Partha Sinha has officially exited Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), where he most recently held the dual position of President and Chief Brand Officer. Having completed his notice period last month, Sinha has now transitioned into an advisory role at a multinational company.

Influencer marketing booms, but brands still flying blind As Indian consumers increasingly scroll, swipe, and shop through social platforms, the country’s top consumer brands are doubling down on influencer marketing. Yet, while marketing budgets shift into double digits for influencer-led content, challenges around ROI measurement, attribution, and standardization continue to hamper the ecosystem’s growth and credibility.

Coca-Cola renews global marketing partnership with WPP Open X The Coca-Cola Company has renewed its global marketing partnership with WPP Open X, extending the collaboration that began in 2021. The renewal reaffirms Coca-Cola’s commitment to WPP Open X, the team created by WPP to service the beverage giant across creative, media, data and marketing transformation functions globally.

The big screen comeback: Cinema chains bet on deals, discounts and refills In a post-pandemic world where streaming is just a click away, India’s cinema chains are cooking up creative incentives—from refillable popcorn buckets to ₹99 tickets—to pull viewers back into theatres. And they’re seeing results. When it comes to convincing audiences to choose cinema over couch, free popcorn is proving to be more than just a tasty treat—it’s a strategic move. In the battle against OTT platforms and rising costs, India’s biggest theatre chains are doubling down on perks, bundling, and pricing innovation to bring footfalls back up to pre-pandemic levels.