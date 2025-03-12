Broadcasting Services Bill gains momentum amid Parliamentary scrutiny

The Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 has gained momentum as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology intensifies its scrutiny, urging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to take swift action. The Ministry has informed the committee that the process will take some time and that the committee will be kept updated on its progress.

In its Fifty-Sixth Report, the Parliamentary committee noted that multiple Acts, rules, and guidelines currently regulate the cable TV industry, along with multiple regulatory bodies, including the MIB, TRAI, and DoT. For instance, while the MIB serves as the registering authority for Multi-System Operators (MSOs), the Head Post Office in a given area registers Local Cable Operators (LCOs).

Additionally, the MIB has highlighted the urgent need to create a level playing field for all broadcasting services and to address challenges related to satellite-based technologies, which continue to be governed by outdated legislation.

"In light of these concerns, the committee believes that the cable TV industry requires regulation through a comprehensive Act. Therefore, we recommend that the Ministry ensure the timely enactment of the proposed Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, as it will significantly address industry concerns."

The committee also emphasized the importance of consulting all relevant stakeholders. It recommended that all aspects of the cable industry be considered when drafting the comprehensive Bill. Additionally, the committee expressed its intention to engage in constructive discussions regarding the draft legislation as it reaches a more advanced stage.

Furthermore, the committee requested that the Ministry provide a timeline for presenting the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 before Parliament and keep the committee informed about the bill’s progress.

In response to these recommendations, the MIB, in its Action Taken Report, stated that the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 was made public on November 10, 2023, inviting comments from the general public and stakeholders until December 9, 2023. This deadline was later extended to January 15, 2024. After receiving numerous comments and conducting a series of consultations, the Ministry provided additional time for feedback until October 15, 2024. A revised draft will be published following further detailed consultations.

"Regarding the timeline for presenting the draft bill before Parliament, the Ministry will prepare a draft Cabinet Note after completing consultations with stakeholders. This note will then be circulated for inter-ministerial consultation. After that, the draft bill will be submitted for the Cabinet's approval. This process is expected to take some time, and the committee will be kept informed of its progress."