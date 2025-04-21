Stakeholders applaud MIB’s bold push to accelerate AVGC-XR sector growth

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) latest initiative to develop a 240-acre global creative hub is earning widespread praise from leaders in the gaming and esports sectors. Industry stakeholders are calling it a significant leap forward for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem.

In collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, the MIB recently announced plans to establish this ambitious creative center in Malad, Mumbai. This development follows the earlier announcement of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) at Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon, intended to nurture talent in India’s fast-growing AVGC-XR space.

The announcement was made during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Maharashtra Government, Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. (MFSCDCL), and IICT. The MoU exchange took place in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Boosting AVGC-XR industry

Roby John, CEO and Founder of SuperGaming, welcomed the move, calling it “a bold step” that signals India’s ambition to become a global powerhouse in storytelling and content creation.

“When you imagine a place where studios, creators, startups, and talent from around the world can come together to innovate and build, IICT could be that place,” John said. “With support like the $1 billion Creator Fund for skill development, tech upgrades, and global market access, and with global initiatives like WAVES involving 100+ countries, we’re not just creating a space—we’re building an ecosystem. One that supports international collaboration and helps position India as a top-tier destination for creators and innovators.”

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, echoed this optimism. “If executed well with top-tier infrastructure and integrated into Mumbai’s broader ecosystem, this hub has the potential to attract not only talent but studios and investors globally,” Nandy said. “A dedicated esports zone could also make regular tournaments viable—something that’s currently hampered by a lack of large, cost-effective venues in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Nandy also emphasized the career opportunities gaming presents for Indian youth. “Gaming isn’t just about playing anymore—it’s about creating, building, and reaching global audiences. Clear entry points into these career paths can unlock the next generation of game developers and esports professionals.”

Will attract FDI

Aniket Chauhan, gaming content creator and influencer, hailed the initiative as a strategic step toward global leadership. “The MIB’s creative hub plan and the $1 billion Creator Fund mark a huge step forward. These moves not only provide opportunities for the ecosystem but also align with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Harnit Khatri, a former esports pro turned influencer, added that the initiative would help transform public perception about gaming as a viable career. “These progressive steps will attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and shift how Indians view gaming and esports. It’s not just play—it’s a profession with real potential.”

Calls for Clear Policies

Despite the excitement, stakeholders emphasized the need for regulatory clarity and policy support.

“We’ve made significant progress as an industry, but there’s still work to be done to help creators and developers thrive,” said Roby John. “Stakeholders have been pushing for policy clarity—especially distinguishing entertainment games from real-money games, offering tax breaks for original Indian IPs, and more backing for indie studios.”

He also stressed the importance of spreading opportunities beyond metro cities. “Funding and training initiatives need to reach the grassroots. At SuperGaming, we’re striving to do this through games like Indus, but broader support is needed to truly tap into India’s diverse creative talent.”

Shiva Nandy pointed out that with esports now included in the Olympic Esports Series and the Asian Games, the timing is ideal to scale India’s grassroots esports infrastructure.