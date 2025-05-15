Digital Satta in disguise: Legal heat intensifies for Opinion Trading apps SportsBaazi, Probo & TradeX

After being banned in Chhattisgarh, opinion trading platforms such as SportsBaazi, Probo and TradeX are now under legal scrutiny in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with a new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding an immediate halt of their operations alongwith their advertising and promotional activities. The matter will be heard on May 20.

The PIL (a copy of which is with Storyboard18), filed by Advocate Anuj Malik and a member of the New India Consumer Initiative, has urged the court to restrain all forms of advertisement and marketing related to opinion trading—particularly on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, radio, print, television, and other digital media. The petitioner contends that these platforms operate as disguised betting services under the garb of market speculation and public opinion analysis.

Highlighting the advertising strategies used by these companies, the petition alleges that they actively engage in surrogate marketing, celebrity endorsements, and manipulative digital campaigns aimed at youth. Despite repeated advisories from regulatory bodies such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), these platforms continue to promote betting-like behavior, the PIL claims.

"These advertisements deliberately blur the lines between legal trading and illegal gambling. They use sophisticated terminology like 'profit margins,' 'stop loss,' and 'real-time markets' to present themselves as legitimate investment tools, misleading users—especially young and financially inexperienced individuals."

In a parallel move, the Chhattisgarh government informed its High Court that it has already issued formal directives to block SportsBaazi, Probo and TradeX under the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act, 2022, classifying them as online gambling services.

Storyboard18 reached out to SportsBaazi and Probo for their comments. They have declined to respond.

The PIL filed by Malik also argues that the state's inaction in curbing such promotional tactics violates constitutional protections, including Article 14 (equality before the law) and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty), by allowing unlawful trade that leads to financial exploitation and societal harm.

In response to the PIL, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel has sought the Centre’s position on the matter. The list of respondents spans several key ministries and regulators, including MeitY, MIB, Ministry of Home Affairs, SEBI, RBI, and the Enforcement Directorate.

Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a public advisory cautioning investors against engaging with opinion trading platforms. According to SEBI, these platforms simulate investment environments but fundamentally operate on yes/no betting models—a form of gambling not covered by any existing investor protection mechanisms.

SEBI underscored that such platforms, which are neither recognized stock exchanges nor registered intermediaries, are operating outside the scope of legal financial markets, and any securities-related transactions conducted through them would be deemed illegal.

The PIL filed by Malik has now been tagged with another petition filed in the court seeking action against the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and several high-profile celebrities for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling platforms.

Interestingly, The Haryana government's Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025, passed during the budget session in the state's Vidhan Sabha, also cast doubts on the operations of opinion trading platforms in India. These platforms are also currently under scrutiny in the Gujarat High Court. Earlier, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had formally urged the Indian government to ban opinion trading apps and websites referring it as 'Digital Satta'.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the Home portfolio, introduced the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025, which aims to prevent and penalize individuals involved in public gambling, operating common gambling houses, betting on sports or elections, and engaging in match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports.