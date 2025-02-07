AAAI Waves 2025 contest calls on creatives to promote khadi with innovative campaigns

The All India Advertising Agencies Association (AAAI) has launched a contest as part of the Waves 2025 initiative, inviting talented professionals to contribute to the global promotion of Khadi, India’s iconic fabric of freedom. With the theme "Make the World Wear Khadi," the contest challenges advertising professionals and freelancers to develop innovative campaigns that highlight Khadi’s beauty, sustainability and cultural significance.

The contest encourages participants to think outside the box and create compelling advertising ideas in a variety of formats, including digital, print, video and experimental campaigns. The goal is to boost Khadi's image on a global scale, driving engagement and consumer interest in this timeless fabric.

Khadi, which has long been woven into the fabric of India's history and independence, is now poised for a renaissance in the modern world. The campaign aims to tap into the growing global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, positioning Khadi as a stylish and ethical choice for consumers worldwide.

This competition is part of the broader World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, an annual platform designed to foster discussions, collaborations, and innovation within the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. Organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, WAVES serves as a premier venue for industry leaders, stakeholders, and global participants to collaborate and shape the future of M&E in India, as well as promote trade opportunities.

Furthermore, the ongoing Create in India Challenges has already attracted over 70,000 registrations and launched 31 competitions to inspire creativity and innovation. Of these, 25 challenges remain open for participation, with 22 of them receiving global entries. The Khadi challenge, with its focus on promoting sustainable fashion, adds another layer of importance to this year's initiative.