Anand Mahindra cites Bob Dylan to describe global uncertainty, sees opportunity for India

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has cited America's legendary singer Bob Dylan to describe the current geopolitical disorder. In a message to the company's shareholders, Mahindra said the world today is like, "The times, they are a-changing".
He added, "The old social, political, and economic has been rudely shaken, and a new one has not quite emerged".
Citing US President Donald Trump's tariff orders, Mahindra said that the wave of protectionism is challenging decades of liberal trade order.
However, the industrialist expressed confidence that the current geopolitical shift can be turned out as an opportunity for India as a 'supply alternative' due to China's adversarial stance.
Restrictions on China and high tariffs for other competing countries could open new markets for Indian goods, according to Mahindra.
"A long-term goal for Indian business. Innovation and R&D could receive renewed focus, while manufacturing could once again take centre stage," the industrialist added.
In the Mahindra Group annual report, the Chairman said that the horoscope of India and the auto-to-hospitality conglomerate are closely intertwined.
Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and MD, Dr Anish Shah likened the journey of the company to a banyan tree.
Shah said, "Our journey, much like the banyan tree, has been one of strong foundations, deliberate growth, and a vision of creating shared value for all".
In fiscal year 2025, Mahindra Group's revenue surged to Rs 1,59,211 crore while profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 20% to Rs 12,929 crore year-on-year. The company's advertising expenditure increased by 11% to Rs 802.12 crore in FY25. Shah said that the Group's Auto and Farm sectors boosted the company's market share and profitability in FY25.
According to the Group, it ranked no.1 in revenue market share in fiscal 2025, with Thar ROXX bookings surging to 1,76,000 within the first 60 minutes, and XUV 3XO bookings increased to more than 50,000 within the first 60 minutes.
In the farm sector, the Group said that its machinery achieved the highest-ever revenue of Rs 1,024 crore, up 18%.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,96,511.60 crore at 12:26 pm on Tuesday. The stock has climbed by 10.8% in the past one year. Currently, M&M share price is trading at Rs 3186.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.