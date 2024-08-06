AI now a core component in advertising strategies, says Publicis Groupe's Anupriya Acharya

As the advertising industry continues to evolve, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its core processes has become increasingly significant.

According to Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO of Publicis Groupe, the work done in AI within the advertising sector has already produced some truly exciting results. She highlights that the industry is in a constant state of evolution, with teams getting more adept at using AI as models improve daily.

"The potential of AI is humongous," she asserts, emphasising that the key to harnessing this potential lies in structuring efforts around the right set of data to develop relevant solutions for real business challenges. This shift marks AI as a core component of advertising strategies rather than a peripheral addition, Acharya added.

Reflecting on the first half of the year, Acharya acknowledged the challenges faced due to a slowdown in consumption across various categories. The uncertainty brought about by the election period added to the cautious stance of businesses, many of which were operating on the interim budget. However, with the elections behind, a new sense of direction and optimism is emerging. Acharya notes, "Now the elections are behind us, we have a 100-day plan in front of us, and there is an expectation of a great budget." This shift in sentiment sets a positive tone for the latter half of the year.

The aftermath of the elections has brought a renewed sense of optimism among clients. As the festive season approaches, brands across categories are gearing up for increased consumer spending. Acharya explains that this period is crucial for capitalising on the heightened consumer activity associated with festivals.