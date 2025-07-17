Lowe Lintas bags the creative mandate of Tuborg

ADVERTISEMENT
Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for beer brand Tuborg, following a competitive multi-agency pitch. The mandate, led out of the Lowe Lintas Gurgaon office, will cover creative strategy and integrated communication across platforms.
Partha Jha, vice president-marketing, Carlsberg India, shared, “For over 140 years, Tuborg has remained a vibrant and youthful brand, constantly redefining the beer experience. From its iconic green embossed bottle and easy pull-off cap to its deep-rooted connection with music, Tuborg has always led with innovation and energy. In Lowe Lintas, we found a partner who not only understands the pulse of youth culture but brings strategic depth and creative ambition to the table. Together, we look forward to shaping narratives that go beyond advertising—and become a part of cultural conversations based on work which the agency is known for.”
Anurag Prasad, chief strategy officer and head of Lowe Lintas, North, commented, “Tuborg commands massive love and recall, yet it displays immense appetite for creative disruption. We’re super excited as this is an opportunity to not just craft powerful communication but create a cultural relevance that the Indian youth can own and contribute to.”
