Amazon Fashion launches new campaign with Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Amazon Fashion announces the launch of its latest campaign, "Fashion on Amazon, Har Pal Fashionable,” featuring Bollywood stars, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time together. The campaign highlights Amazon as a one-stop online destination across clothes, shoes, watches, accessories etc. that enables customers to put their looks together, with features like ‘wear it with’ suggestions from brands and convenience features like ‘easy returns’, ‘fast delivery’, ‘no convenience fees’ etc.

The campaign centers around the insights of assembling a stylish outfit and finding the right combinations for a complete look such as such as sunglasses, watches, shoes, etc. Women often find it more challenging to accessorize and coordinate everyday outfits, while men encounter similar difficulties, particularly when dressing for outings or leaving the house for work. In the first ad film, Ananya Panday effortlessly assembles a head-to-toe fashionable look while Aditya Roy Kapoor perceives it as a time-consuming task.

While in the second ad film, Aditya Roy Kapoor is seen ready to head out but Ananya points out that he’s only halfway there and helps him find complementary accessories such as watches and loafers through the ‘Wear it with’ feature to elevate his ensemble into a fashionable look. Both the films, highlight Amazon Fashion’s delivery on time, easy returns and no convenience fee, and wide selection which makes it completely effortless for her to be ‘Har Pal Fashionable’.

“We are excited to introduce our new campaign, 'Fashion on Amazon, Har Pal Fashionable.' This campaign aims to establish Amazon Fashion as the one-stop online destination for fashion enthusiasts. Offering a diverse selection of clothes, shoes, watches, accessories and more, Amazon enables customers to effortlessly curate their looks with features like 'Wear it with' suggestions from top brands. With added convenience features such as easy returns, fast delivery at no additional fee, we strive to continuously improve the fashion shopping experience.” said Pragya Sharma, Director-Consumer Marketing, Amazon India.

"As a big fashion enthusiast, I constantly strive for effortless style," says Aditya Roy Kapoor. I'm excited to be part of Amazon Fashion's new campaign. The ease of online ordering from an extensive selection across sunglasses, watches, shoes etc. on Amazon Fashion, to always getting your delivery on time, takes the guesswork out of shopping and makes building a stylish wardrobe a breeze."

Ananya Panday said, “I love styling that makes me feel comfortable yet confident and with Amazon Fashion’s wide selection across accessories, shoes, bags etc. I can mix and match effortlessly. I’m very thrilled to be a part of Amazon Fashion’s 'Fashion on Amazon, Har Pal Fashionable’ campaign, that enables customers to put their looks together, with features like ‘wear it with’ suggestions, from top brands and convenience features like ‘easy returns’, ‘fast delivery’, ‘no convenience fees’ etc.