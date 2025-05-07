            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • timex-india-steps-up-ad-game-in-q4-fy25-plans-quick-commerce-foray-64854

Timex India steps up ad game in Q4 FY25, plans quick commerce foray

Timex Group clocked a profit of Rs 9.24 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 7.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

By  Mansi JaswalMay 7, 2025 2:56 PM
Timex India steps up ad game in Q4 FY25, plans quick commerce foray
Timex Group companies produce watches under brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Ted Baker, Missoni, Furla, Adidas, Philipp Plein, and Plein Sport.

Watchmaker Timex Group increased its advertising expenses by 14% in the March quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company announced in a stock exchange filing.

Timex Group companies produce watches under brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Ted Baker, Missoni, Furla, Adidas, Philipp Plein, and Plein Sport.

The company's advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 10.26 crore in the Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 9 crore last year in the same quarter.

Timex Group clocked a profit of Rs 9.24 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 7.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In the full fiscal year 2025, Timex India generated a profit of Rs 31.42 crore--an increase of 50.76% year-on-year. In fiscal year 2024, Timex India made a profit of Rs 20.84 crore.

The company, which is part of the US-headquartered iconic Timex Group, generated revenue from operations of Rs 135.41 crore in Q4 FY25 and for the full fiscal Rs 538.10 crore.

The EBITDA grew at a strong double-digit rate of 35% in the March quarter.

Among the key brands, the watchmaker said Guess sustained steady growth of 25% over the quarter. GC recorded higher double-digit growth of 66% while Philipp Plein registered triple-digit growth of 156% in Q4.

According to the company, e-commerce contributed 29% to the growth of the company.

"This has been a truly outstanding quarter and year for Timex Group India Ltd, with record-breaking growth. We are committed to building on this momentum and amplifying brand presence across the length and breadth of the country, and touchpoints right from quick commerce to retail outlets," Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex India said.

In the full fiscal year 2024-25, Guess watches witnessed a 28% growth and Versace registered 29% growth, respectively.

Further, Timex Group has announced its plan to venture into Quick Commerce with key partners such as Flipkart Minutes, Myntra Now, and Swiggy Instamart, and progressing toward other potential partnerships with Blinkit and Zepto. Currently, the platforms are dominated by Titan watches and smartwatches brands like Boult, boAt, etc.

Currently, Timex Group India retails via over 5,000 offline trade stores and key online marketplaces. It also operates over 40 exclusive franchise stores under the umbrella of Just Watches and Timex World.


Tags
First Published on May 7, 2025 2:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Dabur slashes ad and publicity expenses, sees 8.3% decline in Q4 FY25 profits

Dabur slashes ad and publicity expenses, sees 8.3% decline in Q4 FY25 profits

How it Works

DOJ turns up the heat on Google, seeks divestiture of ad tech assets

DOJ turns up the heat on Google, seeks divestiture of ad tech assets

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: How Dove's 'Cost of Beauty' campaign tackled beauty ideals and mental health crisis

Global Ads Spotlight: How Dove's 'Cost of Beauty' campaign tackled beauty ideals and mental health crisis

How it Works

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation

Brand Marketing

Paytm narrows losses by 52.2% in FY25, cuts ad spend by to Rs 659 crore

Paytm narrows losses by 52.2% in FY25, cuts ad spend by to Rs 659 crore

Advertising

Godrej Consumer Products reports Rs 412 crore in Q4; Ad expenses surge to Rs 1,369 crore in FY25

Godrej Consumer Products reports Rs 412 crore in Q4; Ad expenses surge to Rs 1,369 crore in FY25

Brand Marketing

IPO-bound Urban Company ramps up sales, ad expenses to maintain brand strength, consumer retention

IPO-bound Urban Company ramps up sales, ad expenses to maintain brand strength, consumer retention