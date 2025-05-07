Timex India steps up ad game in Q4 FY25, plans quick commerce foray

Watchmaker Timex Group increased its advertising expenses by 14% in the March quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company announced in a stock exchange filing.

Timex Group companies produce watches under brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Ted Baker, Missoni, Furla, Adidas, Philipp Plein, and Plein Sport.

The company's advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 10.26 crore in the Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 9 crore last year in the same quarter.

Timex Group clocked a profit of Rs 9.24 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 7.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In the full fiscal year 2025, Timex India generated a profit of Rs 31.42 crore--an increase of 50.76% year-on-year. In fiscal year 2024, Timex India made a profit of Rs 20.84 crore.

The company, which is part of the US-headquartered iconic Timex Group, generated revenue from operations of Rs 135.41 crore in Q4 FY25 and for the full fiscal Rs 538.10 crore.

The EBITDA grew at a strong double-digit rate of 35% in the March quarter.

Among the key brands, the watchmaker said Guess sustained steady growth of 25% over the quarter. GC recorded higher double-digit growth of 66% while Philipp Plein registered triple-digit growth of 156% in Q4.

According to the company, e-commerce contributed 29% to the growth of the company.

"This has been a truly outstanding quarter and year for Timex Group India Ltd, with record-breaking growth. We are committed to building on this momentum and amplifying brand presence across the length and breadth of the country, and touchpoints right from quick commerce to retail outlets," Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex India said.

In the full fiscal year 2024-25, Guess watches witnessed a 28% growth and Versace registered 29% growth, respectively.

Further, Timex Group has announced its plan to venture into Quick Commerce with key partners such as Flipkart Minutes, Myntra Now, and Swiggy Instamart, and progressing toward other potential partnerships with Blinkit and Zepto. Currently, the platforms are dominated by Titan watches and smartwatches brands like Boult, boAt, etc.