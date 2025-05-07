Dabur slashes ad and publicity expenses, sees 8.3% decline in Q4 FY25 profits

ADVERTISEMENT
Dabur India on Wednesday announced its quarter 4 earnings for the fiscal year 2024. The Fast Moving Consumer Goods company's profit plunged, along with cuts in advertising and promotional expenses in the March quarter FY2025.
Dabur posted a profit of Rs 312.73 crore Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 341.22 crore in Q4 FY24--a decrease of 8.3%
Overall, in the fiscal year 2025, the profits plunged to Rs 1,740.42 crore--a decline of 4% year-on-year.
Dabur's advertisement and publicity expenses stood at Rs 176.40 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 183.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY2024.
The maker of chyawanprash and ayurvedic products spent Rs 864.64 crore on advertising in the full fiscal 2025.
The consolidated total income of Dabur soared to Rs 2,971.29 crore in Q4 FY25.
The revenue from the consumer care business stood at Rs 2,254.98 crore, the food business at Rs 50.48 crore, and the retail business at Rs 24.56 crore in Q4 FY25.
Dabur clocked a profit of Rs 250.54 crore on a standalone basis in Q4 FY25-- a drop of 11.51% YoY.
The standalone ad and publicity expenses stood at Rs 131.09 crore in the same period.