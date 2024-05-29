Amitt Sharma launches AI-driven platform Xuno for advertisers on e-commerce

Xuno, an AI-driven platform, has announced its official launch to redefine how publishers and advertisers interact with e-commerce. By harnessing advanced artificial intelligence, Xuno provides personalized product recommendations and optimizes high-attention moments in the digital marketplace, driving value for both publishers and advertisers. A recent survey reveals that e-commerce players are losing 28 percent profit at every transaction as they fail to monetize on the peak attention moments in the buying journey. Competition is fierce and brands are constantly seeking ways to squeeze every drop of revenue from each customer interaction. Xuno’s technology enables publishers to effectively monetize their content and capture valuable user attention. By utilizing AI algorithms, publishers can deliver personalized experiences that increase engagement and drive profits. This not only enhances user satisfaction but also boosts revenue opportunities for publishers. "Xuno is designed to bridge the gap between user engagement and e-commerce success," said Amitt Sharma, CEO of Xuno. "Our platform provides unparalleled insights and performance, benefiting publishers and advertisers alike." Arjit Sachdeva, CTO of Xuno said, “Xuno, powered by advanced ML, enables ecommerce platforms to deliver hyper-targeted upsells, strategic offers, and delightful post-purchase experiences at junctures where customer focus peaks, increasing chances of conversion.” For advertisers, XUNO offers precise targeting capabilities that enhance the impact of their campaigns. The platform's AI-driven insights allow advertisers to reach their desired audience with greater accuracy, resulting in more effective and efficient advertising strategies. "In today's fast-paced digital environment, it is crucial for businesses to leverage AI to stay competitive. Xuno's solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the market, ensuring our clients achieve their goals with precision and efficiency," Sachdeva further emphasized.