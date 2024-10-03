Asian Paints brings back 2002 classic ad: The emotional power behind 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai'

By Shibani Gharat

In a world where nostalgia often brings a sense of comfort and connection, Asian Paints has decided to revive one of its most iconic campaigns, ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai,’ which originally aired in 2002. As old films make their way back into theatres, this ad campaign, written by the Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, is poised to hit TV screens again, reminding audiences of its enduring message.

To dive deeper into the significance of this revival, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints, and Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, about the genesis and timeless appeal of the ad.

According to Amit Syngle, when the Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai campaign was first launched in 2002, it marked a significant shift in how homes were perceived. Syngle explained that the campaign arrived at a time when people were transitioning from simply celebrating festivals to truly celebrating their homes. Asian Paints saw an opportunity to connect with this growing emotional attachment to the home space, capturing the "high-voltage emotion" of making a home.

Syngle emphasised that the brand sought to own this emotion and make it an integral part of Asian Paints' corporate identity. It was no longer just about selling paint — it was about making homes the centrepiece of the brand's narrative.

Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind the campaign, recalled the emotional weight that came with conceptualising Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai. At the time, Pandey was struck by how every home reflects the personality of its occupants, and he wanted to convey that sentiment in the ad. “It’s much bigger an idea than people thought. At the time of writing, I also didn’t realise how big it was,” he admitted. The campaign became a universal message, showcasing how every home carries the essence of its inhabitants and celebrates individuality.