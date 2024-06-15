Cannes Lions 2024: India bags shortlists in Audio & Radio, Film Craft, Health & Wellness, Outdoor and Print & Publishing categories

In the 71st edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, after Indian agencies managed to pick three shortlists in the Glass Lions category, India has managed to bag a total of 15 more shortlists.

McCann Worldgroup, VML, Ogilvy, Dentsu Creative, Jindal Power and Steel and Early Man Film have picked up 15 shortlists in a total of 6 Lions categories.

In the Audio and Radio category, this year a total of 756 entries were made globally. Three shortlists were picked up by Indian agencies and brands in the category.

The Audio and Radio Lions celebrate creativity that is wired for sound; work that communicates a brand message through audio excellence, sonic innovation or superior aural storytelling across the airwaves and digital streams.

Ogilvy picked up a shortlist for their ‘Taj Mahal Megh Santoor’ campaign for Unilever’s Brooke Bond.

Dentsu Creative picked up two shortlists for their ‘Motorola Deep Connect’ campaign for Motorola Mobility.

In the Film Craft category, this year a total of 1548 entries were made globally. Two shortlists were picked up by India in this category.

The Film Craft Lions celebrate on-screen artistry.

Early Man Film picked up two shortlists for their ‘Jindal Steel - The Steel of India’ campaign for Jindal Steel and Power.

In the Health & Wellness category, this year a total of 1251 entries were made globally. A total of four shortlists were bagged by Indian agencies and brands.

The Health and Wellness Lions celebrate creativity for personal wellbeing.

McCann Worldgroup picked up three shortlists for their ‘Fit My Feet’ campaign for Buckaroo Footwear.

Ogilvy picked up a shortlist for their ‘The Impossible Choice’ campaign for St. Jude India Childcare Centres.

In the Outdoor category, this year a total of 2053 entries were made globally. Two shortlists were picked up by an Indian agency and brand in this category.

The Outdoor Lions celebrate creativity experienced out of home.

Ogilvy picked up two shortlists for their ‘Taj Mahal Megh Santoor’ campaign for Unilever's Brooke Bond.

In the Print and Publishing category, this year a total of 730 entries were submitted globally. A total of four shortlists were picked up by an Indian agency and brand.

The Print & Publishing Lions celebrate creativity in circulation.