Celebrating World Tourism Day: A Look Back at Global Tourism Ad Campaigns

World Tourism Day, celebrated annually on September 27th, serves as a global reminder of the significance of tourism to our society, culture, economy, and environment. This day is dedicated to raising awareness of the cultural exchange and economic development that stem from travel, encouraging individuals to explore the world's diverse offerings.

This year, World Tourism Day 2024 will take place in Tbilisi, Georgia - a country celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality.

Nestled at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia presents an array of natural beauty, from the majestic peaks of the Caucasus Mountains to the picturesque coastline of the Black Sea. Hosting this global event not only allows Georgia to showcase its tourism potential but also highlights the theme "Tourism and Peace."

To honour this special day, let us reflect on some of the most memorable tourism advertisements that have left an indelible impact on travellers worldwide. Here are some standout examples.

1. Incredible India

The "Incredible India" campaign exemplifies successful tourism promotion, inviting people globally to explore the vast wonders of the Indian subcontinent. It highlights India's diverse heritage, vividly portraying the nation's rich cultural history, historical landmarks, and stunning landscapes.

Through a blend of striking visuals and engaging stories, "Incredible India" encapsulated the spirit of the country, featuring everything from the iconic Taj Mahal to lively festivals and bustling markets. The campaign offers a virtual journey that lures travellers with the promise of an immersive and unforgettable experience.

2. Tourism Australia - Super Bowl Commercial

During the 2018 Super Bowl, Tourism Australia unveiled the "Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home" campaign, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride. The campaign cleverly leveraged Australian stereotypes alongside the playful notion of a sequel to the "Dundee" films, leaving many momentarily convinced it was an actual movie.

This witty ad was part of a bold travel marketing strategy for Australia, effectively highlighting the nation's breath-taking landscapes, distinct wildlife, and relaxed vibe. It ignited widespread buzz and conversation, evolving into a memorable phenomenon that resonated across digital platforms long after the Super Bowl ended.

As of June 2018, the campaign achieved impressive results, amassing over 102 million video views on social media and generating more than 14,000 media articles, which contributed to an equivalent advertising value exceeding $85 million. Additionally, it produced a total of more than 300+k leads from Australia.com and garnered 103.3. million television commercial ratings. The campaign reached an astounding audience of 9.2 billion through various articles and led to a 30% increase in sales. It was further recognized with 8 coveted Cannes Lions advertising awards.

3. "Malaysia, Truly Asia"

The "Malaysia, Truly Asia" campaign stands as a captivating tourism advertisement, enticing travellers to discover the varied wonders of this Southeast Asian destination. It highlights Malaysia's distinctive appeal by presenting its cultural diversity, stunning landscapes, and welcoming hospitality. With a memorable tagline, the campaign promises an authentic and immersive Asian experience.

The ad takes viewers on a visual tour, revealing the country's rich identity. From the vibrant street markets of Kuala Lumpur to the tranquil beaches of Langkawi and the historical landmarks of Penang, it beautifully showcases Malaysia's cultural mosaic.

4. South African Tourism - "24 Hours of Wow"

To enhance their marketing efforts, South Africa's tourism board sought to shift tourists' focus away from the traditional safari experience and highlight the diverse array of attractions throughout the country. To achieve this, they developed an innovative microsite titled "24 Hours of Wow." This engaging platform showcased 144 six-second video clips, each highlighting a unique activity or destination, thereby presenting an enticing glimpse into the other remarkable offerings of South Africa.

5. Tourism Ireland - Doors of Thrones

In 2016, Ireland cleverly capitalized on the immense popularity of the TV Series Game Of Thrones, much of which was filmed in Northern Ireland, including iconic locations like the Dark Hedges trail.

Partnering exclusively with the show, they launched the "Doors of Thrones" campaign, where each door corresponded to a specific episode of the upcoming season. The campaign's message encouraged fans to visit Ireland and explore the filming locations of their beloved series.

This initiative by the Ireland tourism board aimed to engage younger audiences by tapping into a cultural phenomenon they connected with.

6. Switzerland - Yodel Ay Hee Hoo

What better way to promote the countryside than by inviting people at a train station to take an impromptu day off and experience the Swiss Alps?

That's precisely where the Swiss Tourist Office nailed it in one of their heart-warming tourism campaigns, delivering a powerful reminder of how often we neglect to pause and unwind from our hectic schedules.

To enhance the authenticity and give it a personal touch, the campaign went up a notch higher by featuring a live stream from the Alps, where an elderly man extended a personal invitation to commuters at Zurich's train station, urging them to join him in the mountains.

This creative initiative surprised daily commuters, prompting them to reconsider their typical workday routine and contemplate whether to seize the opportunity for a free day in the Alps.

7. Hong Kong Tourism Board - VR Time Travel

When the Hong Kong tourism board partnered with Timelooper to introduce a VR time travel experience, their goal was to offer an immersive journey for viewers.

The virtual reality tour transported users to 1960s Hong Kong, where they could witness a kung-fu battle on Hollywood Road, see aircraft landing at Kai Tan airport, and explore more iconic scenes. This campaign highlighted the destination in a fresh and captivating manner.