District collectors instructed to remove advertisement boards on highway roads

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K.Kathirmathiyon had stated that such advertisements had appeared on the roads, which violated the norms set by the Indian Road Congress.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2025 12:29 PM
As mentioned by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K.Kathirmathiyon, the directive was issued based on the consumer body raising the issue with the department. (Image Source: Mera hoardings)

The Tamil Nadu Highways Department has instructed all the district collectors to remove advertisement boards that have been installed within the right of way of highway roads, stated a media report.

As mentioned by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon, the directive was issued based on the consumer body raising the issue with the department.

As mentioned in the report, Kathirmathiyon had highlighted that R. Selvaraj, Highways Secretary had emphasised a December 29, 2016 order which prohibited advertisement boards within highway boundaries and medians. Further, it mandated cancellations of permissions that were already granted.

Further, the Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary had stated that such advertisements had appeared on the roads, which violated the norms set by the Indian Road Congress. While the Union Government had banned such ads, the State Government had implied to issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the placement of the ads. However, the ads got permitted without an NOC.


First Published on Jan 17, 2025 12:16 PM

