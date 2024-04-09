EMotorad launches new campaign with MS Dhoni

EMotorad launched a new campaign that got MS Dhoni singing ‘Bole Jo Koyal’ while riding their e-cycle. The video is an ode to the meme that went viral in 2019, leaving Mahi fans in splits that featured a Mahi look-alike grooving to Bole jo Koyal. The brand wanted to bring the same meme to life, but this time, getting Dhoni to sing the song while educating customers about their e-cycles. A huge win for the internet.

Sharing his insight on the campaign, Aditya Oza, CMO of EMotorad, commented, “Our aim was simple. We wanted to bring the magic from memes and give MS fans something they were waiting for. MS was such a good sport and open to new ideas while doing something different! Infact, he is one of the very few who trolled his trollers and they loved it too! What an end statement for the entire thing. MS holds a special connection with this wildy famous song, and I too, along with countless fans, wished to see him synergise this once! We love the reactions and are thrilled to bring together two icons – Dhoni and the 'Bole Jo Koyal' song – in a way that celebrates joy, humour, the spirit of adventure, and our very own e-cycles. This turned out to be a ‘break the internet moment’ and partnering with Dhoni makes it even more special as we aimed to promote electric cycles in a fun way!”