MS Dhoni set to own 'Captain Cool' as personal brand nears trademark approval

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one step closer to owning the exclusive rights to his iconic nickname “Captain Cool". The Indian Trade Marks Registry has accepted Dhoni’s trademark application after an initial objection, marking a significant legal win that blends sports celebrity with brand strategy.
Filed in June 2023 under Class 41, which includes entertainment, education and sports training services, the trademark application was initially challenged under Section 11(1) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. The reason being an earlier registration of “Captain Cool” by Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., already listed for gaming-related services.
But Dhoni’s legal team, led by Advocate Mansi Aggarwal of Vidhi Samhita Advocates, successfully argued that the moniker "Captain Cool" is more than a generic phrase, it’s a public identity built over decades, uniquely associated with Dhoni's composed leadership and his deep influence in the realms of cricket and entertainment.
The Registry agreed, noting in its order, “The phrase ‘CAPTAIN COOL’ is closely and uniquely associated with the applicant’s persona… and has acquired a distinct secondary meaning in reference to him.”
The decision to waive the objection and allow publication of the mark in the Trade Marks Journal on June 16, 2025, paves the way for Dhoni to secure full ownership provided no opposition is filed during the mandatory four-month window ending mid-October. If unchallenged, the registration will grant Dhoni exclusive rights to use “Captain Cool” commercially across entertainment and sports domains.