Maruti Suzuki June sales dip to 1.67 lakh units; mini car segment plunges 32% y-o-y

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported total sales of 167,993 units in June 2025, reflecting a year-on-year decline from 179,228 units in June 2024, as per the company’s regulatory filing. The drop is largely attributed to weaker domestic demand in the entry-level and compact car categories.

Out of the total sales, domestic sales stood at 121,339 units, while sales to other OEMs accounted for 8,812 units, and exports surged to a record 37,842 units—an all-time high for the company’s overseas shipments in a single month.

Sales of mini cars like the Alto and S-Presso saw a sharp 32% decline, down to 6,414 units in June 2025 from 9,395 units a year ago. The compact segment, which includes popular models like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and WagonR, also fell by 15%, to 54,177 units from 64,049 units in the same month last year.

Together, the mini and compact car segments accounted for 60,591 units, down from 73,444 units in June 2024—a combined drop of around 17% year-on-year.

In May 2025 too, Maruti Suzuki had reported a 5.5% decline in passenger vehicle sales, with the Alto and S-Presso posting a steep 31.5% fall.

UVs and LCVs Hold Steady

Utility vehicles (UVs), which include the Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, Jimny, and Invicto, recorded sales of 47,947 units, a slight drop from 52,373 units in June 2024. Van sales (Eeco) also declined to 9,340 units from 10,771 units a year earlier.

Sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) such as the Super Carry were 2,433 units, down from 2,758 units last year. Overall, total domestic passenger vehicle sales (PV) dropped to 118,906 units, compared to 137,160 units in June 2024—a nearly 13% YoY decline.

Including LCVs, domestic sales stood at 121,339 units, down from 139,918 units last year.

Despite the domestic softness, exports emerged as a bright spot in Maruti’s June performance. At 37,842 units, exports surged from 31,033 units in June 2024, setting a new monthly record for the company.