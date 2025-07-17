Flipkart rolls out credit-led advertisement initiative to boost seller visibility

E-commerce platform Flipkart has launched a new initiative called 'Advertise Now, Pay Later', to help its sellers tap into digital advertising without any upfront financial commitments.

According to the company, sellers can now run advertising campaigns on Flipkart without paying in advance. The ad spend will be deducted from the seller's earnings at the beginning of the following month. Sellers will also be able to view real-time insights into campaign performance and billing through the Flipkart Ads portal, it added.

"Flipkart's Advertise Now, Pay Later introduces a line-of-credit-based financing model that redefines how sellers access digital advertising. Unlike conventional ad credit programs that demand upfront payments or postpaid models, weighed down by ROs, POs, and multi-level approvals, ANPL leverages a seller’s existing earnings on Flipkart as collateral, eliminating paperwork, speeding up access, and removing financial friction," the Bengaluru-headquartered company said

The Walmart-owned company said that its portal supports a range of formats, such as "Product Listing Ads (PLA), Product Contextual Ads (PCA), and recommended campaign types.

The move is applicable for businesses of all sizes and will aid brands to boost reach and visibility by strategically deciding ad placements, Flipkart added.

"Designed to maximise accessibility and trust, the initiative comes with no interest, no joining fees, no penalties, and no hidden charges," the e-retailer platform mentioned.

"With 'Advertise Now, Pay Later', we’re removing the financial and operational hurdles that often hold back small businesses, new brands, and first-time advertisers. By eliminating upfront costs and simplifying access, ANPL gives sellers a powerful way to increase product visibility, scale faster, and grow sustainably. This is more than a feature, it’s a step forward in our mission to empower sellers by democratising digital advertising on Flipkart," Vijay Iyer, Vice President and General Manager, Flipkart Ads, said.